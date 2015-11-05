Peter Park

Pop-Up Annual Report for Charity Water

Pop-Up Annual Report for Charity Water paper craft paper art papercut paper print design charity: water 3d graph book annual report pop up charity water
I designed this pop-up book for Charity Water as my senior portfolio 2013.

Thanks to @Liliya Moroz and @Ronald Rabideau for making .gif.

