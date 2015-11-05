Jakub Wójcik

Best

Jakub Wójcik
Jakub Wójcik
  • Save
Best typography calligraphy lettering
Download color palette

Najlepsze zostaw na koniec (PL)
Leave the best for the ending (EN)

Sharpie brushpen lettering.

Feel free to comment, critique, share your experience.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jakub Wójcik
Jakub Wójcik

More by Jakub Wójcik

View profile
    • Like