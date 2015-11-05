Al Boardman

Quantcast Characters II

Al Boardman
Al Boardman
  • Save
Quantcast Characters II 2d animation characters gif
Download color palette

A series of animated characters for Quantcast - working with the team at Jaeger Sloan, I illustrated and animated these fun characters.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Al Boardman
Al Boardman

More by Al Boardman

View profile
    • Like