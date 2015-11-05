Chi Birmingham

Single Car Accident

Chi Birmingham
Chi Birmingham
Hire Me
  • Save
Single Car Accident noirvember illustration vector
Download color palette

Been noticing that as the days are getting shorter, my color sense starts to fade a little bit. Trying to lean into that this month with a series of limited palette value studies.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Chi Birmingham
Chi Birmingham
Illustration
Hire Me

More by Chi Birmingham

View profile
    • Like