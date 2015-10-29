azreenchan

Moonrise Kingdom - Items

azreenchan
azreenchan
  • Save
Moonrise Kingdom - Items wes anderson moonrise kingdom compass vintage bee book glasses binocular bag movie fanart
Download color palette

Personal illustration based on items in Wes Anderson's movie :
Moonrise Kingdom.

More detailed items on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/26274637/Moonrise-Kingdom

azreenchan
azreenchan

More by azreenchan

View profile
    • Like