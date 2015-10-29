Angello Torres

FORMA - Poster 1

FORMA - Poster 1 flyer poster editorial forma fadu uba
Programa Gráfico generado a partir de manchas básicas, pasando de un espacio bidimensional a uno tridimensional y viceversa.

Ver proyecto entero: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30637675/FORMA-Programa-Grafico

