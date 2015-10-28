Melody Rose

Wizard of Oz

Melody Rose
Melody Rose
Wizard of Oz
A section of a poster I got to work on for a production of the Wizard of Oz. Had tons of fun with this one.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Melody Rose
Melody Rose
