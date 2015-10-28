Brandon Mowat

Frrand Icon

Brandon Mowat
Brandon Mowat
  • Save
Frrand Icon simple minimal startup frrand friend box green logo icon
Download color palette

An alternate logo I did for my new startup. WIP. Press "L" to show some love.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Brandon Mowat
Brandon Mowat

More by Brandon Mowat

View profile
    • Like