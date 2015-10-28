Festival Workshops ID

Made some posters and flyers for different activities that took place on a Festival in Buenos Aires.

Poster made for a festival in Buenos Aires, called Ratatá.

The concept of the Festival was very provocative and unique. It aimed to recover public space of the city and turn it into a scenario of enjoyment and action. Part of these activities were aimed to discuss different political, cultural and social issues.

Check the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19900615/Ratata-Festival-Insurgente