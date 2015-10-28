Casey Booth

BDS Monogram

BDS Monogram clothing back down south typography monogram
Something new for Back Down South Clothing Co. We'll see if it gets used or not.
This is my first time doing a monogram, but I like the way it turned out.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
