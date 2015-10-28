Here is the mountain man Draplin all vectored and textured. And we are excited to announce the first ever Draplin University.

Clear your calendars for November 12th and 13th. The ever-entertaining, designer extraordinaire Aaron James Draplin is coming to town and that means this will be your chance to enroll in the first ever Draplin University.

Draplin University? What’s that you say? Well, it’s an AAF luncheon on Thursday November 12th, and then an AIGA fireside chat that evening. Then on Friday it’s an all day Fuse Session, where Aaron (yes, the “man mountain” himself) will personally work with you on a design project - don’t worry, he doesn’t bite.

Now, for those with enough mettle to attend all three events, and are still standing at the end, you will receive a limited edition Draplin University diploma, as well as a school pennant to wave at our next sportsball game (which has yet to be scheduled, since Draplin University currently has no sportsball team.)

Come one, come all! (Well, maybe not ALL, since space is kinda limited.) Visit DraplinU.com to find out more!