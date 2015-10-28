Simple Water Bottle

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First shot! Thanks @zero for the invite!
The main concept for this campaign is to focus on how beautiful fresh water is and how much we need it in different situations when its hot and dry. Drinking SimpleWater is the simply the best way to stay hydrated.
For full project visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/25952533/Simple-Water