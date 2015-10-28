Ricardo Mantilla

Simple Water Bottle

First shot! Thanks @zero for the invite!

The main concept for this campaign is to focus on how beautiful fresh water is and how much we need it in different situations when its hot and dry. Drinking SimpleWater is the simply the best way to stay hydrated.

For full project visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/25952533/Simple-Water

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
