Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah

Marbled, bacony, psychadelia a la Jupiter

Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah
Jennifer Hood for Hoodzpah
Hire Us
  • Save
Marbled, bacony, psychadelia a la Jupiter psychadelic pattern pink natural layers abstract color marble
Download color palette

A custom background for some packaging. There'll be unique illustrations like this per set variation for the sets. Can't say sets of what, though.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
Hire Us

More by Hoodzpah

View profile
    • Like