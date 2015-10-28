Stanfy

Interaction Design. Meds Scheduling Flow

Interaction Design. Meds Scheduling Flow iphone dosage animation dose pills schedule medications alarm medical app ios transplant
The meds scheduling flow for Transplant Hero iPhone app. This is the video of real interactions implemented by our awesome engineers.

