Sam Dunn

WEENZINE II

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
WEENZINE II patch book buy art spooky halloween fanzine zine illustration
Download color palette

IT’S HERE!

WEENZINE II - Featuring 31 drawings for each day in October.

A5 size, 32 black and white pages, full colour cover. Limited edition of 40.

Buy it here along with the pumpkin patch! -
www.samdunn.bigcartel.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like