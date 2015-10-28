Viktor Khan

Toca Life: School - Intro

I got the opportunity to animate the intro for Toca Bocas latest app Toca Life: School. Check it!

Visit the guys:
http://www.tocaboca.com/

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
