Roadmap Webapp Logo

Exploring some logo designs for an internal "roadmap" application for a client. The name of the application starts with "S" (can't say what the name is just yet) and I wanted to explore a very geometric style for it.

I am not sure which version I like better right now: the raster shadow on the left or the sharper shadow style on the right.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
