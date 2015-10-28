Jessica Ardizzone

Little Book of Noise

In 2015 I haven't been swimming or wearing a ‎swimsuit neither. In the ‎summer I had the pleasure to study at the University of the Arts in London, where I took a course in Book Illustration. Also, I discovered old documentaries about olympic divers and that liberating "splaaaaaash" became a little obsession.
This ‎Little Book Of Noise came up just like that :) Hello!

Ciao everyone :)

