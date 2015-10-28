🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In 2015 I haven't been swimming or wearing a swimsuit neither. In the summer I had the pleasure to study at the University of the Arts in London, where I took a course in Book Illustration. Also, I discovered old documentaries about olympic divers and that liberating "splaaaaaash" became a little obsession.
This Little Book Of Noise came up just like that :) Hello!