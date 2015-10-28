Conspiracystudio

K Lite Dribbble

Conspiracystudio
Conspiracystudio
  • Save
K Lite Dribbble texture v-ray dark future c4d t-shirt cgi smoke fog running icon 3d
Download color palette

New full project for Coreevo, after work on the design of the K-lite t-shirt, Coreevo comissioned us to work on their advertisign campaign.

Our concept begins on the creation of a spatial/technological dark background to create a contrast with the t-shirt which occupies the central part of the composition .

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Conspiracystudio
Conspiracystudio

More by Conspiracystudio

View profile
    • Like