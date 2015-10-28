Andrew Pignato

Pack 712 Flag

Pack 712 Flag scouts shark flag
My son's Cub Scout group needed a flag that showcased their chosen den animal, the shark. Nominating myself, I started researching different trail flags, markers and other emblems used in past US-related flags. Now on to actually hand-crafting it...

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
