Android smartwatch shoppinglist

I've made the design for an Android smartwatch extension. The screen will give you a notification when you enter a specific dutch grocery store. You tap on it and you will see the shopping list you have on the paired android app. The first product you will see is the first one which you can get when you enter the physical store. The list is sorted on the way the store has sorted the products on the shelves. You only have to grab the product and put in your basket, tap on it, and the next product will appear.

This product is shipped in April 2015 as an extension of the current android shopping list app.