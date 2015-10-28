Melanie Daveid

Puma Trac Wireframes

Melanie Daveid
Melanie Daveid
  • Save
Puma Trac Wireframes typography scribble portfolio wireframe
Download color palette

I am still incredibly excited whenever I look at the Pumatrac running App we did some time ago. Find more here: http://melaniedaveid.com/
High five!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Melanie Daveid
Melanie Daveid

More by Melanie Daveid

View profile
    • Like