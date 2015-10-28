Nicolas Quod

Report of the week app design

Nicolas Quod
Nicolas Quod
  • Save
Report of the week app design stats iphone ios app graph charts
Download color palette

I just wanted to show you the details of the application that I made yesterday for a Framer prototype.

This also gives me the opportunity to use my last mockup!

I hope that you like it !

Open uri20151027 3 1bb1qt7 still 2x?compress=1&resize=400x300
Rebound of
Day 3 - Framer.js - Report of the week
By Nicolas Quod
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Nicolas Quod
Nicolas Quod
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nicolas Quod

View profile
    • Like