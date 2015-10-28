dudenas

Videocamp

dudenas
dudenas
Hire Me
  • Save
Videocamp videocamp video 3d line motion animation campsite camp camera symbol mark logo
Download color palette

The campsite and camera combination into one symbol. Logo and animation made by me.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
dudenas
dudenas
/generative design /art direction /branding
Hire Me

More by dudenas

View profile
    • Like