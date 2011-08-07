Mr Murphy

Monographic Variation [4]

Mr Murphy
Mr Murphy
Hire Me
  • Save
Monographic Variation [4] monographic monogram taz
Download color palette

Moving in the 'M' direction… (I seem to have hundreds of these variations).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2011
Mr Murphy
Mr Murphy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr Murphy

View profile
    • Like