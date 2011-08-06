Wil Nichols

Buy Me!

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
  • Save
Buy Me! five square fs 5s app game ios ipad iphone buy me
Download color palette

Great app. Designed it, and developed it with good friends Carter and George. I'm taking none of the proceeds; all goes to paying their lunches for the next year. http://www.itunes.com/app/fivesquare

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

View profile
    • Like