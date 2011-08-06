🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on my submission for the first t-shirt design art opening at Revival. For those unfamiliar, Revival is a boutique clothing store in Akron, Ohio. They have art openings every month, and also print several lines of apparel, so why not combine the idea, and have a group show of art, specifically designed for shirts?