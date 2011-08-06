Mr Murphy

Monographic Variations [Early]

Monographic Variations [Early] monographic monogram taz
The letter is meant to be an 'M' (for Monographic). Versions 1 and 2 look too much like an 'A' to my eyes…? At this point I'm torn between 2 and 3. Suggestions?

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
