Kevin Jones

Dribbbocat - Thanks Cameron McEfee!

Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones
  • Save
Dribbbocat - Thanks Cameron McEfee! dribbble mascot github octocat reno
Download color palette

A big thanks to Octocat extraordinaire Cameron McEfee for drafting me. I felt like this was the best way of saying thanks. The source files are in my public repo on github here. Again, thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kevin Jones

View profile
    • Like