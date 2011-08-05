Josh Pigford

New Sabotage

Just launched the redesign of the Sabotage site.

You can read about it here: http://madebysabotage.com/notebook/responsive-sabotage

It's my first real go at having a responsive site and I feel pretty good about it it has turned out.

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
