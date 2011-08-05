David Lanham

Heroes & Villians Outlines

David Lanham
David Lanham
  • Save
Heroes & Villians Outlines icons fun character hero villian
Download color palette

Having a great time drawing up some icons based on existing characters. Really fun trying to get them in a square shape and retain personality.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
David Lanham
David Lanham

More by David Lanham

View profile
    • Like