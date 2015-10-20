Berenice Méndez
Bacon Release

Bacon Release breakfast food type gif bacon
At HelloSign, we have decided to name our product releases after breakfast food. Release #13 is Bacon. This little animation will be playing on our TVs the day of the release.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
