Bence Vitarius

Day 6 - World Record Statistics

Bence Vitarius
Bence Vitarius
  • Save
Day 6 - World Record Statistics dailyui 100 day challenge user interface ui design challenge minimal stats sports swimming running athletics
Download color palette

Hey there,

On day 6 I took something old and I redesigned it. Couple of years ago I created a small chart comparing the running and swimming world records, and called it "How many times is a runner faster than a swimmer?"

It's funny to see how my design skills polished in the recent years. Here's the old one: http://benedetto93.deviantart.com/art/World-records-infographics-304536010

Cheers!

You can follow me on:
Twitter | Instagram

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 006 - Currency Status
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Bence Vitarius
Bence Vitarius

More by Bence Vitarius

View profile
    • Like