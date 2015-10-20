Day 6 - World Record Statistics

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there,
On day 6 I took something old and I redesigned it. Couple of years ago I created a small chart comparing the running and swimming world records, and called it "How many times is a runner faster than a swimmer?"
It's funny to see how my design skills polished in the recent years. Here's the old one: http://benedetto93.deviantart.com/art/World-records-infographics-304536010
Cheers!
You can follow me on:
Twitter | Instagram