Day 6 - World Record Statistics

On day 6 I took something old and I redesigned it. Couple of years ago I created a small chart comparing the running and swimming world records, and called it "How many times is a runner faster than a swimmer?"

It's funny to see how my design skills polished in the recent years. Here's the old one: http://benedetto93.deviantart.com/art/World-records-infographics-304536010

