Nuno F. Silva

Darth Vader

Nuno F. Silva
Nuno F. Silva
  • Save
Darth Vader animation star wars motion illustration lightsaber
Download color palette

Part of the Star Wars - Lightsaber Collection

Darth Vader's lightsaber. A lot of similarities to his first lightsaber while Anakin.

See the full animation, right here: https://vimeo.com/143118223

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Nuno F. Silva
Nuno F. Silva

More by Nuno F. Silva

View profile
    • Like