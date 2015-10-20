Alchemist - The Early Days

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm currently developing a typeface called Alchemist over at @Carmel Type Co. - this is an early sketch of some of the characters from a few months back, it's much further along in refinement, precision, and development right now and it should be on time for arrival sometime in late December.
Check out how far in development I am currently on the website at:
http://carmeltype.co/collections/frontpage/products/alchemist#Description
Sign up for the newsletter on our site to be notified when this one is available for purchase!