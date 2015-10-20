Jason Carne
Alchemist - The Early Days

I'm currently developing a typeface called Alchemist over at @Carmel Type Co. - this is an early sketch of some of the characters from a few months back, it's much further along in refinement, precision, and development right now and it should be on time for arrival sometime in late December.

Check out how far in development I am currently on the website at:

http://carmeltype.co/collections/frontpage/products/alchemist#Description

