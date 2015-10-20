Rob Hutti

Attack the Block Exploration

Rob Hutti
Rob Hutti
Hire Me
  • Save
Attack the Block Exploration website invasion alien movie film
Download color palette

Working on a web experience for one of my favorite Halloween season flicks Attack the Block. If you haven't seen it, think Goonies meets Alien with Cockney accents. It's like a perfect marriage of B-movie with legit class and race undertones – and weed of course. Watch it this week, it's perfect for this time of year.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Rob Hutti
Rob Hutti
Live & Love in San Diego, California. ACD at Metajive/
Hire Me

More by Rob Hutti

View profile
    • Like