Attack the Block Exploration

Working on a web experience for one of my favorite Halloween season flicks Attack the Block. If you haven't seen it, think Goonies meets Alien with Cockney accents. It's like a perfect marriage of B-movie with legit class and race undertones – and weed of course. Watch it this week, it's perfect for this time of year.