Sharks

Sharks character fun humor humour wildlife sea life oceans sharks cartoon digital art illustration
As well as the more realistic stuff, I work on a lot of cartoony bits and bobs too.
These are from the children's book 'Do You Know? Sharks.'
Makes a nice change from the usual style!

