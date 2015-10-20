Lewis Kay-Thatcher

Tipi living

Lewis Kay-Thatcher
Lewis Kay-Thatcher
  • Save
Tipi living tipi colourful festival tent
Download color palette

A simple Tipi design for a larger animation. Animated shots to come soon. I want to sleep in there

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Lewis Kay-Thatcher
Lewis Kay-Thatcher

More by Lewis Kay-Thatcher

View profile
    • Like