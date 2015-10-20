Day 7: The Spark

This is Day Seven of Thirty Days of Logos, in which I share a new logo idea for my design studio, Wildfire Studios, every day for 30 days.

I had this brilliant idea that, since the studio is called Wildfire Studios and sparks frequently cause fires, that the logo should be a spark. This was a thought I think I had originally about a year ago. So this was the very first logo idea I put together, actually.

And it's bad. It doesn't scale well. It looks awesome at a decent size, horrid at small sizes. It's nonsensical and unidentifiable; people mistake it for a sun.

To be clear, it's not that the idea is necessarily horrible, but this implementation isn't great. It looks good on black though, so here we go. What do you think? Worst idea yet? Or is this one not as bad as Day 6? (I promise better ideas are coming...)