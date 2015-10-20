Morten Hald

#005 App Icon #dailyUI #day005

#005 App Icon #dailyUI #day005 ui ux design app icon dailyui
My app icon for day 5 of the DailyUI challenge. Don't really know why or how I ended up with "FOX" or what they're supposed to be doing, but maybe you have an idea? Let me know in the comments!

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
