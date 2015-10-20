Manu Gafar

Nature's Pencil

Nature's Pencil sublimation threadless shirt design color autumn fall bush branch leaf tree
A shirt design I submitted to the latest Sublimation Threadless challenge: http://thrdl.es/~/52vF
Made in Photoshop from a few photographs I took.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
