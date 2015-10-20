Chris Tarasovs

Quick peek of my personal Website

Chris Tarasovs
Chris Tarasovs
  • Save
Quick peek of my personal Website portfolio design ui ux personalbrand
Download color palette

This is a quick peek of my new personal website.
www.christarasovs.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Chris Tarasovs
Chris Tarasovs

More by Chris Tarasovs

View profile
    • Like