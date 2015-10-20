Tamer Koseli

Mini Heroes for 100for10

Did these Mini Heroes illustration for 100for10.
"100for10 is a series of art books, of which each issue contains 100 black and white pages and costs only € 10.

http://100for10.com/portfolio/033-mini-heroes-tamer-koseli-e-10/

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
