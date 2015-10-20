Super duper thanks to @Dwinawan for the invitation!

Hey guys! Finally in Dribbble!

Concept App: Dribbble Bootcamp

Reflecting back on my personal experience of getting an invitation gave me an idea for a concept app.

Dribbble Bootcamp. The purpose of the app is for soon-to-be players to easily find invitations. Acknowledged Dribbblers can post their invitations there, and users can submit portfolio through the app. After receiving an invitation the new players are encouraged to publish only their debut shot. After publishing their debut, well... They graduate. And become a regular Dribbbler. What do you think?