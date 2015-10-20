Victor Thomas

Probitas Partners Web Design

javascript html5 wordpress website design web
Probitas Partners is a leading independent knowledge, innovation and solutions provider to private markets clients.

The goal of the redesign is to create a clean, modern and professional design with the ability to easily add and update content.

Key features include a Responsive Design, Membership Area and Geo Targeted content.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
