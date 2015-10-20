Dave Perrett

Dynomatic Logo

Dave Perrett
Dave Perrett
  • Save
Dynomatic Logo branding icon logo 005 dailyui
Download color palette

Day five of the Daily UI challenge - an app icon.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Dave Perrett
Dave Perrett
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dave Perrett

View profile
    • Like