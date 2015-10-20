Evgeniy Artsebasov

Find My Stuff icons

Find My Stuff icons outline ios place history location bell map edit energy bluetooth ibeacon beacon
Simple but elegant interface icons for guys from Find My Stuff.

Find My Stuff is a free iOS app which is designed to send you notifications if you forget your wallet, purse or other valuable item somewhere.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
