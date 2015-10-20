Dmitry Palagin
Find Yourself Reading

Find Yourself Reading book tablet stroke outline gif animation bookmate
We’ve just finished a Behance presentation of our new exciting project for Bookmate. Check it out – https://www.behance.net/gallery/30478963/Bookmate-2

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
