Erik D. Kennedy

Zebra F–301

Erik D. Kennedy
Erik D. Kennedy
Hire Me
  • Save
Zebra F–301 titillium web illustration vector
Download color palette

This is the only pen I will ever use. Love these things.

And made for some nice illustration practice :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Erik D. Kennedy
Erik D. Kennedy
Independent UX/UI designer. Creator of Learn UI Design.
Hire Me

More by Erik D. Kennedy

View profile
    • Like