[Day1] Select Recipients

[Day1] Select Recipients invitation ui ae motion gif
Join the the 100 days project. Gonna build animated widgets for the following days. Here's the first shot - a simple selecting procedure for selecting recipients.

Flat profile images from the amazing shot here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/1883214-Flatflow-Icons-Free-Sketch3-Resource

Posted on Oct 19, 2015
